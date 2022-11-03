Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Gabby Petito’s family sue police over response to domestic call

In a news conference on Tuesday in Salt Lake City, Nichole Schmidt said more should've been done to help her daughter, Gabby Petito. (Source: KUTV/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The family of Gabby Petito have filed a suit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department over their response to a 2021 domestic call between the woman and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Gabby’s mother, said in a Thursday news conference that more should have been done to protect her daughter.

“There are laws put in place to protect victims, and those laws were not followed, and we don’t want this to happen to anybody else, and it keeps happening,” Schmidt said.

Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.
Gabby Petito is seen in body cam during a domestic violence call in Moab, Utah, in 2021.(Source: Moab Police Department/CNN)

A couple of weeks after that domestic incident, Laundrie killed Petito. He returned to his Florida home on Sept. 1 without her, CNN reported.

Her body was found in Grand Teton National Forest several weeks later after a massive search. Authorities said she was strangled

Laundrie went missing in a Florida nature preserve. His body was found in mid-October.

He took his own life and admitted to the slaying in a note found next to his body.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Tide Advisory in Sarasota
Red tide advisory issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches
Pat Mullins, a popular Palmetto High School Librarian, was an experienced boater. He went...
Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County
To date, more right of way vegetative storm debris has been collected following Hurricane Ian...
Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders
Dion Barnes
Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges
Sarasota woman critically injured in rollover crash

Latest News

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
It's time to check your smoke alarms
Daylight Saving Time also reminds us to take care of smoke detectors
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday, Oct...
Embattled actor Spacey to receive achievement award in Italy
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
US Embassy officials visit Brittney Griner in Russian prison