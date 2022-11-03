Daylight Saving Time also reminds us to take care of smoke detectors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the end of daylight saving time nears, it’s also a good reminder to remind residents to use the time change on Sunday, Nov. 6, as an opportunity to replace batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Approximately three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

When properly installed and maintained, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms can save lives by giving residents an early warning and a chance to escape to safety.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Services Director Rich Collins, these safety tips could save lives:

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside sleeping areas. This is especially important if you sleep with the bedroom door closed.

The “ chirping ” noise smoke alarms make could mean the battery power is low. Replace the batteries as soon as possible.

Replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when adjusting your clocks for the time change.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years. Write the purchase date on the back of the smoke alarm to help you remember when to replace it.

Keep smoke alarms clean. Dust can interfere with how smoke alarms work, so it helps to regularly clean them.

Those who are hard-of-hearing or deaf can use special alarms that have strobe lights and bed shakers.

While changing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, remember to also change the batteries in weather radios. This can help keep you informed in the event of severe weather.

If you cannot afford a smoke alarm or would like more information on smoke alarms, call the Sarasota County Fire Marshal’s Office at 941-861-2900.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.