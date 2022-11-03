Damages from Ian causing health problems

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After more than a month since Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida’s Suncoast, it’s still wreaking havoc on people’s lives.

Virginia Rapkin and her family had their roof ripped off during Hurricane Ian. She said water filled her walls, ceilings, and floorboards causing major damage.

Now, a month later—mold has started to fill her home -causing illness to herself and her daughter.

She explained her daughter started to get headaches a couple of weeks ago. Those headaches have grown to nasal congestion, coughing, and bloody noses.

Rapkin said they reached out to FEMA and were originally denied. But, after appealing she said they received $700 and were under the impression they would have to wait to see what their insurance would cover. So, now her family is stuck in limbo in their water damaged home.

“We’re just trying to make sure she stays safe. Ourselves even. I’m starting to get a little bit of a cough from it. I have asthma and it’s not making it easy,” said Rapkin.

Renee Bafalis is a representative from FEMA. She said it’s not lost on them that there are people who are dealing with these issues and need immediate assistance. She explained the key to getting your needs met is communication.

“If you have a critical situation—if you’re temporarily out of your home and you’re staying with that maybe it’s time for you to move out from that. If you have mold growing in your home now and you can no longer stay in there—come back and let us know that. We need to know the updates as you progress in your recovery,” she said.

She said a lot of people are just getting the $700 relief checks and think that’s the end of the road for them and FEMA. However, that’s not the case.

Depending on what your insurance company decides to pay, FEMA will continue to help with whatever is left as far as damage or repairs to your home. So it’s critical keep in touch with your FEMA agent.

For people like Rapkin who are living in dangerous situations, Bafalis said FEMA is bringing modular homes for people to live in while they get their homes repaired.

Bafalis said FEMA has a list of people who qualify and will be contacting them as soon as they get the homes within the next few days.

