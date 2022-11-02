Unsettled weather for the Suncoast today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very weak front will move into the area today and creep to a halt over the Suncoast.

The combination of the front and afternoon sea breeze will help trigger a shower or two this afternoon in what will end up being the best rainfall chance we will see this week. And it will not be a large chance at that.

By tonight into tomorrow the front will get an extra little nudge from an upper-level impulse of energy and get pushed farther to the south, where it will stall in South Florida. Once that occurs a subtle shift in winds will slightly lower the higher humidity we will experience today.

Today’s higher humidity will be the result of an east-to-southeast wind in advance of the approaching cold front. Moisture may be high enough to cause a little patchy fog or low hanging clouds as we start the day. The clouds will lift by midmorning and bring a partly cloudy afternoon sky. As mentioned above, a few clouds may be productive in producing a shower or two in the afternoon or early evening.

The upper-level impulse pushing the front south will exit of the south Atlantic coast and dive into the southwest Atlantic where it will drift around for a time close to the Bahamas. It may develop a surface low that could develop into a subtropical system that, after looping around for a day or two, could drift back toward Florida and spread rain across the state early next week.

It is still too early to tell if the system will strengthen, remain an open wave of rainy weather, or just end up a slug of high moisture air. But it’s influence will likely increase our rain chances early next week. Stay tuned as this interesting and developing weather forecast unfolds.

Two tropical cyclones, Martin and Lisa, continue to strengthen in the Atlantic and Caribbean respectively, but pose no danger to Florida. Martin is in open waters and Lisa will strike Belize in Central America later today.

