Tracking two named tropical cyclones

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been a crazy tropical season thus far. Throughout the whole month of August there were no named storms this season, which is very rare, but here in November there are now two, Lisa and Martin that we are watching. There has only been 2 other years, since the satellite era began (1966) that there were two named storms simultaneously in the Atlantic basin.

Lisa is expected to strengthen into a hurricane overnight and then slam into Belize with wind gusts up to 90 mph by late Wednesday afternoon. If Lisa does increase its wind speeds up to 75 mph then it would be the 6th hurricane of the season which is fairly typical for an average season. We are also now monitoring tropical storm Martin located several hundred miles NE of Bermuda.

Could bring some rain to Florida (WWSB)

Neither one of them will have an impact on Florida. We are however watching what could be a third storm developing late this weekend anywhere from just south of Puerto Rico to near the Turks and Caicos near the SE Bahamas. This disturbance only has a 20% chance of developing over the next 5 days, but forecast models are starting to align and agree that something may emerge early next week from this area. The next name up is Nicole. Even if this storm does develop it looks like it will have lots of shear to contend with so it doesn’t look like it would be a big wind storm but could bring some moderate to heavy rain to parts of Florida by mid week next week. Stay tuned.

Our weather will remain warm to hot at times. Look for some patchy fog to start the day on Wednesday but that fog should burn off by late morning and then here comes the sun. Look for mostly sunny skies throughout the afternoon which will allow the temperatures to soar into the upper 80s to low 90s inland and mid 80s at the area beaches. There is only a 20% chance for a late day shower or isolated thunderstorm developing along the sea breeze as it moves inland.

Temperatures running 5-7 degrees above average through Sunday (WWSB)

The weather pretty much stays the same through this weekend with highs running 4-6 degrees above the average high of 83 degrees for this time of year. Skies will generally be in the mostly fair and there will be only a 10% chance for a few late day storms.

For boaters look for winds out of the east at 5-10 knots and turning to the NW during the mid afternoon as the sea breeze begins to move inland. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

