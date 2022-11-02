‘Tis the season for Angel Tree!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Achieva Credit Union and ABC 7 have partnered with The Salvation Army to provide a special way to support local families in need.

With your help, many children will go without gifts. Financial and emotional stress dampen the holidays for families living in poverty. Donations collected from Achieva Credit Union locations across the Tampa Bay area help thousands of children receive toys, bikes, and clothing.

You can make a difference in a child’s holiday. Donate to provide hope and create unforgettable memories for children who need your support the most.

How to donate:

Go into a participating Achieva branch and look for the Christmas tree. The displays will have paper angel tags. Each tag will provide the first name, age, and gender of a child in the program. For families with multiple children, the details will show for each child.

1. Select a tag from the tree to take home.

2. Purchase the gifts according to the tag.

3. Return all gifts (with the tag) to the Achieva branch by December 3, 2022.

Pinellas County-

St Pete- 3629 11th Avenue North, St. Petersburg FL 33713

Largo- 12580 Seminole Blvd, Largo FL 33778

Palm Harbor- 33715 US Highway 19 North, Palm Harbor FL 34684

East Lake Rd- 3446 East Lake Road, Palm Harbor FL 34685

Park Blvd- 7105 Park Blvd., Pinellas Park FL 33781

Drew St- 2201 Drew Street, Clearwater FL 33765

Dunedin- 1150 Achieva Way, Dunedin FL 34698

NE St Pete- 413 62nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg FL 33702

Pasco County- Land O Lakes- 2115 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes FL 34639

Trinity- 12006 State Road 54, Odessa FL 33556

New Port Richey- 5920 State Road 54, New Port Richey FL 34652

Sarasota County-

Bee Ridge Rd- 3000 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota FL 34239

E Venice Ave- 1485 East Venice Avenue, Venice FL 34292

Fruitville Rd- 5881 Fruitville Road, Sarasota FL 34232

North Port- 2467 Sycamore Street, North Port FL 34289

Manatee County-

Lockwood Commons- 4254 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton FL 34203

Lee County-

Colonial Blvd- 4379 Colonial Blvd. Suite 100, Fort Myers FL 33966

Estero- 21301 South Tamiami Trail Unit 360,Estero FL 33928

Lehigh Acres- 2499 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres FL 33971

Del Prado Blvd S- 2127 Del Prado Blvd. South, Cape Coral FL 33990

Charlotte County-

Punta Gorda- 3105 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda FL 33950

Murdock- 1850 Tamiami TrailPort, Charlotte FL 33948

