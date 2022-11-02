SRQ, Breeze Airways announce new route to Westchester County and Norfolk

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - SRQ continues its expansion by partnering with Breeze Airways.

The low cost-airline announced Wednesday Breeze Airways that they would be launching its new service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to Westchester County and Norfolk.

The routes are on sale today from just $74* one-way if purchased by November 30 for travel from January 8, 2023, through May 16, 2023.

”We are excited to be expanding our destinations out of SRQ with this new flight,” said Tom Doxey, President of Breeze Airways. “As the winter months start, this route will allow for people in the Northeast to easily enjoy all that Sarasota and Bradenton have to offer, especially the beautiful beaches and warmer weather.”

Guests on Breeze may choose from three price bundles that are offered as ‘Nice’, ‘Nicer’, and ‘Nicest’. Nice and Nicer bundles are across Breeze’s fleet of Embraer 195 e-jets and Airbus A220s, while Nicest – including a First Class seat - is only available on the A220s.

Guests may also choose a Nice or Nicer bundle and add a First Class seat as well. Breeze has ordered 80 brand new Airbus A220-300 aircraft, with options for 40 more. Seat pitch for a Standard Economy seat is 30 inches on the A220s and 31 inches on the E-195s, while seat pitch for Extra Legroom is 32 inches on the A220s and between 34 and 39 inches on the E-195s, depending on the row selected.

First Class seats feature 39-inches of seat pitch, 20.5-inches of seat width, and special features, such as a footrest, for added comfort.

All seats on Breeze’s Airbus fleet are fitted with in-seat AC power and USB/C ports. Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly. Flights are now on sale at here and via the Breeze app.

