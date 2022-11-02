Advertise With Us
Senator Marco Rubio headlines Republican rally in Sarasota

Senator Marco Rubio fires up crowd at Republican rally in Sarasota.
Senator Marco Rubio fires up crowd at Republican rally in Sarasota.
By Rick Adams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Senator Marco Rubio the featured speaker at a rally at Robarts Arena in Sarasota. It’s an event that was firing up the Republican base a week ahead of the election.

“It’s going to be in the hands of the people and they’ll get to decide the direction of our country,” said Rubio. “And we obviously want everyone who supports us to get out and vote, be enthusiastic about it, so it’s really the final push.”

Rubio does find himself in a very tight race with Val Demings. Despite a strong push from Republicans, local Democrats remain optimistic about this year’s midterm elections.

“Everyone please get out to vote, Democrats we need you to vote for these fabulous candidates that will work for your values,” said JoAnne DeVries, Chair of the Sarasota County Democratic Party.

In addition to Rubio, this event featuring Congressman Greg Steube and several Republican candidates for state and local seats as well as the sheriff’s from Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

“It’s good to have the candidates here to talk about their issues,” said Jack Brill, Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County. “To get them excited, to remind them why they are doing all this work, so we’re successful in our victory on election night.”

Rubio focusing on numerous issues during this rally including inflation and immigration. Another rally with Rubio later this week has people talking. That one will be with former President Donald Trump.

“He was certainly a better president than Joe Biden, he also happens to be a Florida resident who now votes in this state,” said Rubio. “So those are a couple votes in his household I’d like to have and he’s the most well known and popular Republican in the country. I think he adds a lot of enthusiasm down the stretch.”

