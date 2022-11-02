Sarasota man facing robbery, resisting charges

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody after police say he took a woman’s credit card and resisted arrest after being stopped Tuesday morning.

Sarasota Police say officers were called to Pershing Avenue and Martin Luther King Way after a woman called to say her credit card had been stolen.

The victim told officers a man had snatched her credit card from her hand and walked to his car. When she approached him to get the card back, the woman says the suspect threatened to shoot her and began reaching into the back seat.

The woman retreated and called police. When officers arrived, the woman described the suspect and his vehicle, which she said was still parked nearby.

Police located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Dion Barnes, 28, refused to pull over until he pulled into a driveway in the 2000 block of Mango Avenue.

Once stopped, officers held Barnes at gunpoint, ordering him to exit the vehicle. Barnes refused to obey commands, until he stood up through the car’s sunroof and raised his hands, while live streaming on his phone, the arrest report said.

After continuing to refuse to comply, officers pepper-sprayed Barnes, broke the driver’s side window and pulled him out of the vehicle, the report said.

Barnes continued to resist, the report said, and several officers were needed to place Barnes in handcuffs. After being taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment from the pepper spray, he was booked into the Sarasota County Jail.

The credit card was recovered; no gun was found, police say.

Barnes is charged with robbery and resisting arrest, jail records show.

