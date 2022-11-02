Sarasota County to host job fair to recruit communications operators

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be hosting a job fair to recruit Communications Operators for the agency’s Emergency Operations Bureau.

The job fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center, located at 6050 Porter Way, Sarasota.

Interested candidates must bring a completed application and plan on spending two hours in the Public Safety Communications Center. This streamlined process allows qualified applicants to tour the facility followed by an immediate in-person interview.

The starting salary for a 911 operator is $49,741 or $21.74 per hour, based on a 12-hour shift schedule.

