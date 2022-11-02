Netflix series looks at unsolved mystery in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold case in Manatee County is now getting nationwide exposure.

Netflix is featuring the case of Pat Mullins in an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” The episode, “Body in the Bay,” looks further into the investigation about what may have happened the day Mullins died.

Mullins, a popular Palmetto High School Librarian, was an experienced boater. He went missing after a boat ride in January 2013.

Since then, how he died and who did it, remains a mystery.

“There’s definitely more,” said Jill Mullins, the widow of Pat Mullins. “Pat was happy at that time of life.”

Jill Mullins says losing Pat was difficult on her, their two children and family. “It’s been a real challenge not having Pat because of the things, the worry and what we anticipated in the future,” said Jill Mullins. “The grandbabies are here. Our granddaughter and grandson would have thrilled Pat. The retirement. We all spent those years in the school system. This is not what we expected.”

Mullins went missing after a boat ride near his home and never returned. His boat was found in the Manatee River.

Days later, Pat’s body was found with an anchor tied to his waste and a gunshot wound to the head.

As of now, only the river knows what happened to him.

“I’ve been told by many people let it go,” said Jill Mullins. “Pat was a very quiet and humble man, and he would hate that I pursued this. But nobody should get away with murder.” Jill Mullins thinks her husband was killed.

Ever since his death, she has been fighting to get this case solved. She has placed fliers all over Manatee County and is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to the case being solved.

Lt. Ray Moss with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says Mullins’ death has been ruled as undetermined. “It’s a case where we have lot of questions, but not a lot of facts,” said Moss.

Jill Mullins thinks this newest movement forward could help solve the case.

“I think people here locally know what happened to Pat,” she said. “I think they just need to have it brought to the forefront of their minds and this will get someone who comes in and has an answer for us.” She is hoping to find some answers soon.

“It would be tremendous closure,” said Jill Mullins. “It would be fantastic for my children. They need to know what happened.”

If anyone has any information about the case, you are urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

