Emergency Order in North Port allows residents to live in trailers, RVs during Ian cleanup

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - City of North Port enacts an emergency order to allow residents to temporarily live in RVs and Camper Trailers and their property.

On Sept. 26, 2022 the City Commission of the City of North Port adopted the ordinance, declaring a state of local emergency and suspending collective bargaining agreement provisions due to Hurricane Ian. These are also in affect for temporary storage containers for household belongings and supplies, while repairs are performed.

The City’s Emergency Orders do not override HOA rules.

This will be in place for one week and will be revaluated as assessments continue.

