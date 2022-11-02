Advertise With Us
Dogs rescued after Bradford County home catches fire

Bradford County Firefighter saves dog from burning building
Bradford County Firefighter saves dog from burning building(BCFR)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTEY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bradford County family is left without a home after their house caught fire on Tuesday.

Bradford County Fire Rescue crews say a house fire was reported on Northwest 32nd Place in Lawtey. When the crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and prevent further spread.

All of the residents were out of the home, but two dogs were still inside. Firefighters safely rescued the dogs.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of this fire. The American Red Cross is offering assistance to the family.

Bradford County firefighters put out house fire in Lawtey
Bradford County firefighters put out house fire in Lawtey(BCSO)

