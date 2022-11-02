Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Discovering the old Sarasota High School coming back to the future!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Nov. 2, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What becomes of your old high school? Should it be torn down when it’s old? Or reimagined as something new?

The beautiful old Sarasota High School building was saved and reborn. Now it’s one of the newest museums in the entire country. The Sarasota Art Museum.

