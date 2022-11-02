City of Sarasota reports that 90% of Ian-related debris collected

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is reporting that 90% of residential vegetative storm debris have been picked up. Plans are set for final citywide collection on Monday, Nov. 7.

Residents are encouraged to place all storm-related debris curbside by Nov. 7 when the final pass begins.

“The federal government set a deadline for storm debris collection to be finished for municipalities to qualify for 100% reimbursement,” said Public Works Director Doug Jeffcoat. “We estimate debris pickup will cost the City approximately $5 million, so we are highly motivated to recoup as much as possible. Residents can help by placing their remaining storm debris at their curb by November 7 when the final residential pickup operations begin.”

The City’s debris hauler, Ceres Environmental Services, Inc., has collected 3,200 loads totaling almost 91,000 cubic yards since operations started Oct. 5.

Storm debris must be placed in separate piles for pickup:

Vegetative

Vegetative: bagged or containerized

Construction and demolition materials (including all fencing, roofing, gutters etc.)

Household items such as appliances, furniture and electronics

Additional instructions:

Place storm debris at least five feet from mailboxes, water meters, street signs, light poles, fire hydrants or ornamental structures.

Avoid placing debris in the street or on top of storm drains

Do not mix regular yard waste with vegetative storm debris such as branches and tree trunks. Recent yard waste should be properly prepared in a container or bag and placed curbside for regular yard waste pickup.

Residents with storm damaged household items, including appliances, furniture and electronics, should contact the Solid Waste Division to schedule a bulk waste pickup: 941-263-6170.

Commercial property owners, including residential apartment complexes, should contact their property insurance carrier about storm debris pickup.

Resources

Storm Debris Hotline: Available Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. by calling 941-584-9533

Storm Debris Map: An interactive map allows residents to find their collection zone and status.

