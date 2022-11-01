Sarasota County issues hurricane debris reminders

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County crews have been working hard to collect over 1.4 million cubic yards from unincorporated Sarasota County.

That’s enough debris to fill 433 Olympic swimming pools.

As debris contractors are operating seven days a week, community members are reminded that Sarasota County Code prohibits the burning of debris and the illegal dumping or disposing of debris on public or private roads, stormwater ditches, canals, retention ponds, public right-of-way and county-owned land within unincorporated Sarasota County.

While storm debris collection is underway, residents are allowed to place storm debris from their private property along public-right-of-way directly in front of their homes for collection by Sarasota County debris contractors.

Private communities, businesses, commercial contractors and tree services are not permitted to dump construction and demolition or vegetative storm debris on public-right-of-way to avoid disposal fees or for county collection. Commercial agencies must dispose of storm debris at the Central County Landfill, 4000 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis, at an alternative permitted facility, or work through their insurance company for debris removal.

Use a licensed and insured contractor for debris or tree removal, and storm-related repairs. Report illegal dumping by calling 3-1-1.

Construction and demolition debris, household goods and vegetative debris must be placed separately from each other for collection.

Vegetative debris are taken to a debris management site for volume reduction, or mulching, and repurposed by the debris contractors for compost or other agricultural uses. Construction and demolition debris is taken to a different debris management site for volume reduction, or crushing, and is disposed of by the debris contractor.

Large items are collected by the grapple, or claw. These items must be placed away from overhanging trees, telephone poles, mailboxes, utility connections, vehicles and other items that could potentially damaged during the collection process. Smaller bagged debris should be placed away from larger items for hand-collection.

Debris that is mixed or inaccessible will be tagged for remediation. Click here to view the map of collections zones.

