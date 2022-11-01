“Pars 4 Paws” golf fundraiser to be held Nov. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia.

Satchel’s is a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary whose mission is to rescue, rehab, and rehome.

Founder Page Knoebel says, “We get to know each one individually – their favorite toy, their favorite game, their favorite foods.”

Satchel was Knoebel’s magnificent mahogany Irish Setter. She was one of only a handful of women traders on the Chicago Board of Trade when she got Satchel.

“He changed my life. He brought me back down to earth.” Knoebel added.

In 2003, Knoebel established a nonprofit, where animals that are unable to recover from physical and/or emotional trauma can remain at the sanctuary for the remainder of their natural life. Additionally, if a person cannot care for the animal that they adopted, it is welcome back into the shelter.

With a 90% adoption rate, the Satchel’s team makes every priority to find a forever home. In 2021, 216 volunteers contributed over 15,000 hours at Satchel’s with over 200 animals. The greatest need is for medical care, which exceeds $100,000 annually.

Satchel’s would also like to build new kennels someday for the dogs who are currently housed in an open-air shelter. Satchel’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament, will feature an 18-hole course with a helicopter ball drop at 1 p.m., a raffle, adoptable dogs, fully catered breakfast, lunch, and a open bar.

Event Details: Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament Saturday, November 5.

7 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Breakfast, shotgun start follows

The Resort at Longboat Key Club

$195 per Golfer or $90 for Lunch Only

(Golfer price includes continental breakfast, greens fee, cart fee, bag handling fee, practice balls, PGA scoring, and cookout lunch)

