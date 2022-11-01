Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

“Pars 4 Paws” golf fundraiser to be held Nov. 5

Coming this Saturday
Coming this Saturday(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Satchel’s Last Resort is home to over 100 animals that have no else to go because of their advance age, medical issue, breed or behavior. These animals have often away from other shelters who offered no other alternative but euthanasia.

Satchel’s is a no-kill animal shelter and sanctuary whose mission is to rescue, rehab, and rehome.

Founder Page Knoebel says, “We get to know each one individually – their favorite toy, their favorite game, their favorite foods.”

Satchel was Knoebel’s magnificent mahogany Irish Setter. She was one of only a handful of women traders on the Chicago Board of Trade when she got Satchel.

“He changed my life. He brought me back down to earth.” Knoebel added.

In 2003, Knoebel established a nonprofit, where animals that are unable to recover from physical and/or emotional trauma can remain at the sanctuary for the remainder of their natural life. Additionally, if a person cannot care for the animal that they adopted, it is welcome back into the shelter.

With a 90% adoption rate, the Satchel’s team makes every priority to find a forever home. In 2021, 216 volunteers contributed over 15,000 hours at Satchel’s with over 200 animals. The greatest need is for medical care, which exceeds $100,000 annually.

Satchel’s would also like to build new kennels someday for the dogs who are currently housed in an open-air shelter. Satchel’s biggest fundraiser of the year, the Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament, will feature an 18-hole course with a helicopter ball drop at 1 p.m., a raffle, adoptable dogs, fully catered breakfast, lunch, and a open bar.

Event Details: Pars 4 Paws Golf Tournament Saturday, November 5.

7 p.m. -8:30 p.m. Breakfast, shotgun start follows

The Resort at Longboat Key Club

$195 per Golfer or $90 for Lunch Only

(Golfer price includes continental breakfast, greens fee, cart fee, bag handling fee, practice balls, PGA scoring, and cookout lunch)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Derylak
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road
SOME BUT NOT MUCH RAIN POSSIBLE TOMORROW
A cold front will move into the area today and stall
A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
Expected to make landfall Weds. P.M.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, will likely become Hurricane

Latest News

Sen. Marco Rubio
Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday
Cortez Road
Gas leak at Cortez Rd and 28th Street W cleared
Sen. Ben Sasse speaks before University of Florida Board of Trustees as they vote approve his...
UF Trustees select Sen. Ben Sasse as next university president
A family needs help after a fire in Bradenton.
Bradenton house fire victim, 3 children need help