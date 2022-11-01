Ocean conservationists concerned with sharp decline in manatee population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ocean conservationists are warning people about the danger surrounding Florida’s manatee population.

Nov. 1 begins Manatee Awareness Month. In honor of the occasion, J.P. Brooker, who is the Director of Florida Conservation for Ocean Conservancy, spoke to the public on Tuesday about the issues faced by our coastal friends.

He said Florida has lost 24% of its manatee population within the last two years. In 2022 we’ve lost 719—mostly due to starvation.

He explained the red tide which followed Hurricane Ian only made things worse.

“They’re starving to death because our water quality is compromised. Our water quality is compromised because of too many nutrients flowing into our coastal waterways. We get lots of nutrient inputs when we get lots of rain. Hurricane Ian was a major rain maker. It was a major nutrient input source for nitrogen and phosphorous. That nitrogen, in particular, is fueling a red tide event right here off the coast of Sarasota.”

Agal blooms, like red tide, kill seagrass which manatees feed on. Since much of the seagrass has been killed off, manatees are starving.

Brooker said one of the ways we can decrease the number of deaths among manatees is to switch from septic systems to sewer systems. He said, especially older septic tanks, are notorious for leaking sewage into our waterways which can kill the seagrass.

