Marco Rubio to make campaign stop in Sarasota Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sen. Marcio Rubio is making a scheduled stop in Sarasota along with multiple local candidates as well.

Rubio is scheduled to rally voters in the Suncoast. Other expected participants are Republican Congressmen Greg Steube and Vern Buchanan, state Rep. Fiona McFarland, R-Sarasota, and state Rep. Tommy Gregory, R-Sarasota.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Sarasota County fairgrounds located at Robarts Arena.

Multiple candidates have been touring the Suncoast, including gubernatorial candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Gov. Charles Crist.

The election will be held next Tuesday, Nov. 7.

