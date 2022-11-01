Manatee deputies asking for help to find runaway teens

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding three runaway teens.

Deputies say Shayla Pfolsgrof, 13, Ariana Phillips, 12, and Troy Hinkle, 8, ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and have not returned.

Shayla was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, with a green backpack. Troy was last seen wearing green shorts, a blue shirt, black and white shoes, and wearing a blue and grey backpack. Ariana was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

