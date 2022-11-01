Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Manatee deputies asking for help to find runaway teens

Shayla Pfolsgrof, Ariana Phillips and Troy Hinkle
Shayla Pfolsgrof, Ariana Phillips and Troy Hinkle(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding three runaway teens.

Deputies say Shayla Pfolsgrof, 13, Ariana Phillips, 12, and Troy Hinkle, 8, ran away from their children’s home in the 3200 block of 38th Ave., E, Bradenton at around 6:30 p.m. Monday and have not returned.

Shayla was last seen wearing a blue and white shirt, black shorts, black shoes, with a green backpack. Troy was last seen wearing green shorts, a blue shirt, black and white shoes, and wearing a blue and grey backpack. Ariana was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Derylak
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road
A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
Expected to make landfall Weds. P.M.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, will likely become Hurricane
Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash

Latest News

crist
Charlie Crist makes stop in Sarasota
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 31, 2022
np TrT
North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian
rvs
Commissioners pass RV ordinance following Hurricane Ian