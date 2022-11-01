Advertise With Us
Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PLANT CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two young children and three adults were killed in a crash along a highway near Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

A Ford Explorer crossed the center line for an unknown reasons and crashed nearly head-on into a Nissan Frontier Sunday night, troopers said in a crash report. The Nissan was then struck by another vehicle.

Four people in the Explorer died, including two girls, ages 1 and 12, a 56-year-old woman and the 20-year-old female driver. The 53-year-old man driving the Nissan also died in the crash.

Two other passengers in the Explorer and one passenger in the Nissan were also injured, the report said.

