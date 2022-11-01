A cold front will move into the area today and stall

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At this time of year cold fronts have a difficult time pushing past our area with any real strength or ability to drastically alter the existing weather. Occasionally, one will produce a significant drop in temperature or humidity. The one moving into the area today will not be one of them.

The cold front that was is in the Panhandle yesterday will advance into the area today and slow to a standstill for a day. On Wednesday another push of energy aloft will send the lazy front south, where it will fade away over South Florida.

The impact of all this will be that today we stay in an atmosphere sufficiently stable to allow only a slight chance for a shower in inland locations. Tomorrow the added trigger of a front on the move may increase the chance for rain a bit but, as weak as this front will be, not by much. expect a 10% rain chance today and a 20% chance tomorrow.

After the front is south of us, a bit of drier air will move in and lower our temperature a degree or two for Thursday. The drier air will allow the nighttime temperatures to fall several degrees as well.

Moisture returns this weekend as some tropical moisture rotates into the area by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.