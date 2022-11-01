Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

A cold front will move into the area today and stall

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At this time of year cold fronts have a difficult time pushing past our area with any real strength or ability to drastically alter the existing weather. Occasionally, one will produce a significant drop in temperature or humidity. The one moving into the area today will not be one of them.

The cold front that was is in the Panhandle yesterday will advance into the area today and slow to a standstill for a day. On Wednesday another push of energy aloft will send the lazy front south, where it will fade away over South Florida.

The impact of all this will be that today we stay in an atmosphere sufficiently stable to allow only a slight chance for a shower in inland locations. Tomorrow the added trigger of a front on the move may increase the chance for rain a bit but, as weak as this front will be, not by much. expect a 10% rain chance today and a 20% chance tomorrow.

After the front is south of us, a bit of drier air will move in and lower our temperature a degree or two for Thursday. The drier air will allow the nighttime temperatures to fall several degrees as well.

Moisture returns this weekend as some tropical moisture rotates into the area by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabriel Derylak
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl
A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road
A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
Expected to make landfall Weds. P.M.
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, will likely become Hurricane
Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash

Latest News

Five die in head-on crash in Hillsborough County
Shayla Pfolsgrof, Ariana Phillips and Troy Hinkle
Manatee deputies asking for help to find runaway teens
crist
Charlie Crist makes stop in Sarasota
ABC7 News at 11pm - October 31, 2022