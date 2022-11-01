Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Bradenton Police identify victim in weekend shooting

A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have identified the victim in weekend shooting outside of a bar.

The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant on 9th street.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from police. He passed away as a result of his injuries. His name is Domingo D. Mendez.

One long-time resident of the area told ABC7 that he walks by the bar and restaurant every day. “A lot of things go on at night. I walk by the next day and the next morning, and I see things and it’s just not very civil, I think that’s the word that would be there. It’s just a violent place to go, I wouldn’t go there”

Additional information about the victim and potential suspect(s) is not being released at this time.

We urge anyone with information in this case to contact Detective Jeff Beckley at 941-932- 9356 or jeff.beckley@BradentonPD.com. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (tollfree) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

