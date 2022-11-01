Attorney for Vanessa Baugh says parties have reached agreement in ethics complaint

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The ethics complaint against embattled Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh may not be heard by an administrative law judge after all, her lawyers say.

Both sides were set to have a video meeting Tuesday with a judge hearing the case before the Florida Commission on Ethics. It was canceled after a motion was filed indicating both sides have reached a settlement in the case.

The complaint was made against Baugh in regards to a controversy involving her role in the creation of a COVID-19 pop-up vaccine site in 2021.

Ellenton attorney Jennifer Hamey filed the complaint with the Florida Commission on Ethics, alleging Baugh of misusing her public position “by ignoring the county’s lottery system for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and instead unilaterally picking two ZIP codes in her district to receive 3,000 additional vaccines,” the complaint said.

It’s one of many challenges faced by Baugh in light of the controversy. A criminal complaint was also filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office by Michael Barfield, a paralegal, alleging an abuse of the commissioner’s position.

After an investigation, Sheriff Rick Wells said none of Baugh’s actions rose to the level of a crime.

On Feb. 23, Baugh survived a 4-3 vote by the county commission to remove her as chair.

The Ethics Commission reviews complaints and then decides which cases move to the phase of appearing in front of a judge in the division of administration hearing. Details of the settlement were not disclosed in the motion to cancel the hearing.

The motion asks Administrative Law Judge Linzie Bogan to accept the motion and relinquish jurisdiction back to the Commission on Ethics, which will render a final decision on the matter.

