Warmer than average today with an approaching cold front on its way

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A very calm weather pattern in the forecast this week, with only one very weak cold front approaching.

The front is located in the Panhandle and will very slowly move to the southern tip of Florida by the middle of the week, where it will stall out and wash away.

It will not bring any cold air and no real additional rain chances, but it could perhaps lower the humidity by the middle of the week. The average temperature for this time of year would be about 84 degrees and we will be warmer than that all week long. We will start off about 2 to 4 degrees warmer than the average and end up the week only a degree or two above the average.

Rainfall will be hard to find this week with the best chance for showers in the first half of the work week. Rain chances will be next to nothing by the end of the week. Even with the 20% rain chance today through about Wednesday, the showers will be few and far apart.

As we close in on the last 30 days of the historic 2023 hurricane season, a new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean. Number 15 and may become Tropical Storm Lisa as early as today. It will have no impact on Florida or the Suncoast, however some tropical moisture may filter in by early next week.

