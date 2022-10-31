Advertise With Us
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean, will likely become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to gain strength.
Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to gain strength.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Lisa has formed in the Caribbean south of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

The National Hurricane Center has predicted the storm will make Landfall in Central America. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving west. The storm is south of Jamaica and will produce high waters.

Through Thursday evening, Lisa is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 1 inch, with local amounts to 2 inches across portions of the Cayman Islands, northern Honduras, and eastern Nicaragua. Hurricane Watches are in effect for Bay Islands and the north shore of Belize. Tropical Storm watches are in effect for Jamaica, the north coast of Honduras.

For Jamaica and Guatemala, rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized totals of 6 inches. For Belize, rainfall amounts of 3 to 5 inches are expected with localized totals as high as 8 inches. This rainfall could lead to flash flooding.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

