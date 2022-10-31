Tropical Disturbance on the Cusp of Becoming Lisa in the Caribbean

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A tropical system in the Caribbean Sea is on the cusp on becoming the 15th tropical cyclone of this year. The next name in line is Lisa. The storm already has tropical force sustained winds of 40mph, and has a developed center. With these conditions in mind, the convective situation is not strong enough to label it a tropical storm. However it is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Lisa at some point Monday. Forecast models are in agreement that this system should continue moving westerly toward Central America. The storm will likely develop into a Category One Hurricane in three to four days and make landfall in Belize or the southern Yucatan Peninsula. Currently Jamaica and the Cayman Islands are under a Tropical Storm watch until Monday evening. This storm will stay well south of Florida and is not expected to threaten the United States.

Halloween will be all treats and no tricks when it comes to weather conditions in the Suncoast area. Expect to feel a bit of humidity and plenty of sunshine in the day. A very slim chance of fast moving scattered showers are possible in the inland areas during the evening. Warm temperatures will dominate the day with a high of 86. Mostly clear skies are in store for ghosts and goblins. Witches and warlocks should expect temperatures around 81 degrees near 5pm, and 75 degrees by 9pm. The low will drop to about 70.

