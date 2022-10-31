Train hits semi in Glades County

GLADES COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - No one was injured when a semi-trailer was hit by a freight train in Glades County Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The truck was traveling north on U.S. 27, near Boar Hammock Rand Road, northeast of LaBelle. A train locomotive, pulling several cargo containers, was traveling west on the railroad tracks.

Troopers say the semi failed to stop for the railroad crossing, ignoring the warning lights and crossing arm. The locomotive collided with the trailer portion of the semi-truck.

The incident remains under investigation.

The cab of a semi-trailer sits by a railroad crossing in Glades County after it was hit by a freight train. (Florida Highway Patrol)

