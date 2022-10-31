St. Armands Circle hosts 14th annual Fright Night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The St. Armands Circle Association estimated over 1,000 people would be around for Fright Night from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The event gave kids the opportunity to trick or treat around the circle, picking up candy from businesses. The association’s executive director, Rachel Burns, said many of the restaurants and businesses held their own Halloween costume competitions inside.

“It is just so heartwarming as a parent and getting to see these little kids dressed up,” said Burns. “You know it’s all ages, you have some children in strollers, you’ve got four-legged kids, you’ve got everybody out here and it makes you so excited to see it, knowing that this is a tradition that continues.”

Burns said every Fright Night event is a little different each year with someone else being added.

“It had a couple of different versions and it will have some more versions as we go into the future. But it is always just a great time, you can’t really go wrong,” said Burns. “It’s a safe environment, it’s beautiful, and you’re walking around the circle getting a whole lot of candy.”

The event was free to the community and what Burns referred to as a “family fun” event.

