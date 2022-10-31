Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday

(Source: Senior Friendship Center)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian.

The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian who attends a drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

The gift cards are provided by the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program, the water is provided by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, and the shelf-stable meals are provided by Aging True of Jacksonville.

The drive kicks off 8 a.m. Friday at the Senior Friendship Centers, 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Should be the next named storm
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
graphic
Warm Halloween and a possible tropical storm
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road

Latest News

Guess who this ABC crew member is!!
Suncoast Halloween Costumes Old and New
A semi trailer lays smashed after being hit by a freight train Monday in Glades County, Florida.
Train hits semi in Glades County
Tropical Storm Lisa
Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean
Gabriel Derylak
19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl