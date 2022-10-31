Senior Friendship Centers to host food drive for senior Ian victims Friday

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - This Friday, Nov. 4, Senior Friendship Centers will be donating to victims of Hurricane Ian.

The group will distribute a case of water, a $10 Publix gift card, and six shelf-stable meals to each senior affected by Hurricane Ian who attends a drive-through distribution in Venice on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 8 to 11 a.m. while supplies last.

The gift cards are provided by the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry program, the water is provided by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, and the shelf-stable meals are provided by Aging True of Jacksonville.

The drive kicks off 8 a.m. Friday at the Senior Friendship Centers, 2350 Scenic Drive in Venice.

