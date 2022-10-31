Advertise With Us
Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road

A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
A pedestrian was killed Oct. 30 while trying to cross U.S. 41.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old Sarasota man was killed Sunday night when he attempted to cross U.S. 41 north of Stickney Point Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was crossing U.S. 41, north of Upper Glencoe Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., when he was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old Sarasota man.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

