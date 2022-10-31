Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 near Stickney Point Road

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 35-year-old Sarasota man was killed Sunday night when he attempted to cross U.S. 41 north of Stickney Point Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was crossing U.S. 41, north of Upper Glencoe Avenue at about 9:45 p.m., when he was hit by a southbound pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old Sarasota man.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

