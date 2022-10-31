North Port works to make streets safe for trick-or-treaters post Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Halloween is looking a bit different this year in North Port. Since Hurricane Ian left many neighborhoods filled with debris, some trick-or-treaters will be having to dodge those piles in order to get from house to house.

According to the North Port Police Department, they’ll be providing extra patrol units to keep their neighborhoods safe. Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said drivers should be more alert when navigating through the area to avoid any incidents.

He said with the large piles, it can be difficult to see a child darting out into the street.

“Probably the main thing that people just need to keep aware of is that there’s kids out and about. The kids are so involved in what they’re doing trying to get door-to-door getting candy that they might not be paying attention. Be a little more cautious than normal,” said Taylor.

He explained the city will also be asking cleanup crews to stop working a little early to accommodate trick-or-treaters.

“We’ve got these large debris removal trucks that are out there. They’re going to stop working a little bit early today in order to not be out there and around with the kids so hopefully that’ll help too,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.