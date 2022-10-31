Lisa to strengthen to a hurricane prior to landfall

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical storm Lisa the 12th named storm of the season has formed in the central Caribbean and is expected to become the 6th hurricane of the season. Lisa is expected to stay well to our south as it heads toward Belize. It is expected to move toward Central America and make landfall Wednesday afternoon with winds up to 75 mph and gusts up to 90 mph. It will bring life threatening flash flooding and dangerous mudslides into Central America by midweek.

We are also looking at the long range forecast models which are suggesting an area of disturbed weather developing near the Central Bahamas by early next week. Right now too early to say whether this system will develop but we still have a month to go before the season officially ends on Nov. 30th. The next name up is Martin.

GFS spinning something up early next week near the Bahamas (WWSB)

High pressure will keep our skies generally sunny with some fog forming in the early morning. The fog will burn off and then we should see mostly sunny skies with highs warming a few degrees above average through the rest of the work week.

Tuesday we will see highs around 85 near the coast and upper 80s well inland. You factor that with the humidity and the “feels like” temperatures will be in the low 90s. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with a sea breeze developing along the coast later in the day.

Warm weather continues through weekend (WWSB)

Wednesday through Friday we will see more of the same with only a 10-20% chance for a few late day showers or an isolated thunderstorm or two. Skies will be generally mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy during the mid afternoon.

For boaters look for nice weather out there seas running less than 2ft. with a light chop on the waters.

