Halloween at the farmers market

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frightful festival took place at Meadows Farmer market this Halloween Eve. The event was for all ages and included Trick or Treating, a costume contest, and even a spooky Yoga session.

“Our whole mission is always to bring light into the world, and this is an extension of that. We are really trying to feed the mind, body, and soul and give a platform for local entrepreneurs to have a place where we can shop local and build the local economy.”

The Meadows Farmers market aims to create a local and sustainable food economy throughout the community.

