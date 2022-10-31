Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

Halloween at the farmers market

A spooky decoration at the Meadows Farmers Market.
A spooky decoration at the Meadows Farmers Market.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A frightful festival took place at Meadows Farmer market this Halloween Eve. The event was for all ages and included Trick or Treating, a costume contest, and even a spooky Yoga session.

“Our whole mission is always to bring light into the world, and this is an extension of that. We are really trying to feed the mind, body, and soul and give a platform for local entrepreneurs to have a place where we can shop local and build the local economy.”

The Meadows Farmers market aims to create a local and sustainable food economy throughout the community.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Should be the next named storm
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
graphic
Warm Halloween and a possible tropical storm
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
A crash is blocking lanes on U.S. 41 near Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize

Latest News

A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.
Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant
graphic
No tricks, no rain, no Florida tropical cyclones. A Halloween treat!
thumbnail
Futurecast
POWERBALL JACKPOT IS NOW $825 MILLION
Power Ball Jackpot is worth $825 Million Dollars