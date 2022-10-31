Charlie Crist makes campaign stop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlie Crist’s Campaign Tour bus arrived at Newtown Estates Park Monday afternoon.

The crowd was excited to see the gubernatorial candidate for governor, along with some other local politicians running for office in next Tuesday’s election, Charlie Crist addressed the crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is our great importance that you do your part. And that is the vote. The vote. The vote necessary for affordability,” Crist told the crowd.

After his speech, he met with many of his supporters, took photos shook hands, and then addressed the local press.

Charlie even had a nice Sarasota lunch at Anna’s Deli, and recommended the Surfer Sandwich.

The general election is next Tuesday, Nov. 8.

