Bradenton apartment fire victim, 2 children need help

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The victims of a a fire at a Bradenton apartment building have started a gofundme to help replace lost items.

The family of Yolanda Trapp has started to crowdsource to help her and her two children. Her mother tells ABC7 that she is a hardworking single mother.

The fire occurred at the apartment building on 6th Street West. The City of Bradenton fire department responded to the scene with Cedar Hammock Fire District providing mutual aid. Multiple units were affected.

Firefighters encountered high heat and low visibility conditions. They quickly determined the fire was started by cooking oil.

None of the home’s occupants were hurt but they have been displaced. Damages to the home are estimated to be around $100,000. To donate click here.

