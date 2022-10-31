Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A bicyclist critically injured Saturday night on U.S. 41 in Manatee County has died, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say the 27-year-old Bradenton man was riding west at about 9:15 p.m. across the northbound travel lanes south of 50th Avenue Plaza West. The cyclist traveled into the direct path of an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Bradenton man.

The cyclist was critically injured and taken to Blake Medical Center. He died Monday morning, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

