Bicyclist succumbs to injuries after Saturday crash

(Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -A bicyclist critically injured Saturday night on U.S. 41 in Manatee County has died, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

Troopers say the 27-year-old Bradenton man was riding west at about 9:15 p.m. across the northbound travel lanes south of 50th Avenue Plaza West. The cyclist traveled into the direct path of an SUV driven by a 53-year-old Bradenton man.

The cyclist was critically injured and taken to Blake Medical Center. He died Monday morning, the Highway Patrol said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

