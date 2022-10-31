19-year-old charged with giving LSD to 11-year-old Sarasota girl

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Sarasota man is in jail for allegedly giving LSD to an 11-year-old girl, authorities said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office says deputies got involved in the case July 29 after paramedics were called to a home after the girl was going in and out of consciousness. Paramedics determined the child was experiencing effects of LSD.

Detectives began investigation into where the drugs came from. Deputies say digital communication between Gabriel Derylak and the child revealed Derylak drove to the 11-year-old’s neighborhood and provided her with marijuana edibles and seven tabs of LSD.

On Oct. 26, Derylak was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance to a person under 18, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Inside Derylak’s apartment, detectives say they found additional suspected narcotics including 163 prescription pills, LSD, marijuana, 125 grams of mushrooms, THC edibles and cartridges, butane hash oil, and drug sales paraphernalia.

The items are being tested and results may lead to additional charges.

Some of the items seized by Sarasota County Sheriff's deputies. (SCSO)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.