Shooting outside Bradenton bar and restaurant

A shooting occurred outside the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A shooting in Bradenton is under investigation by the Bradenton Police Department. The shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. on the night of October 29 at the La Barkania Bar and Restaurant.

The victim, a 41-year-old man, was shot after leaving the restaurant according to reports from the BPD. The report states that the man was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One long-time resident of the area told ABC7 that he walks by the bar and restaurant every day. “A lot of things go on at night. I walk by the next day and the next morning, and I see things and it’s just not very civil, I think that’s the word that would be there. It’s just a violent place to go, I wouldn’t go there”

This is still an ongoing story; more information will be added.

