No tricks, no rain, no Florida tropical cyclones. A Halloween treat!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We’re slowly inching our way to the next tropical depression far south in the Caribbean on Sunday. This disturbance still has a chance to develop into Tropical Storm Lisa as it moves toward Central America. But just barely. It’s a small and weak system. That part of the Caribbean has the warmest water temps, still in the mid-80s. That becomes the most favorable spot for any additional development in November. That would be very good for the Suncoast.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Our Howl-oween forecast is also good for the Suncoast. We’ll be one of the warmest parts of the country to end October and start November. Also one of the driest. October has produced less than two inches of rain (1.78″ at SRQ), And November looks to be dry and fairly warm to start.

Howl-o-ween
Howl-o-ween(Station)

