Warm Halloween and a possible tropical storm

By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our warm string of days continues through the weekend and Halloween. An active cold front brings thunderstorms to much of the southeastern states, even a few severe storms. But this front will have no moisture left when it gets to the Suncoast to start November.  Temps are likely to drop back to average low 80s behind the front. We could finally see some rain showers into the second week of November but we’re dry until then.

Halloween
The tropics are active with two disturbances to watch. One in the central Atlantic has almost no chance of developing. The second is in the far southern Caribbean with a 70% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next 5 days. It might strengthen enough to become Tropical Storm Lisa as it heads toward Central America. This one poses no threat to Florida or the United States. With just one last month in Hurricane Season, we’ll continue to track these systems closely!

Tropical Outlook
