Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises roughly $200k for research

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A sea of purple washed over Nathan Benderson Park Saturday morning.

More than 800 people marched in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association. Many of them doing so with heavy hearts thinking of the personal connections they have to the disease.

Marchers donned purple shirts and carried multicolored pinwheels, each of them signifying what brought them to the walk, whether it be a loved one struggling with the disease, experience caring for patients, or their own battle with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

The purpose of the walk is twofold: To raise money for research through the Alzheimer’s Association and to raise awareness of the disease. The former was a smashing success with about $200,000 raised through the event.

What’s just as impactful as the money is the emotional weight public displays like the walk have for the Sarasota community and each of the people there who need hope and support as scientists continue to search for a cure.

Organizers describe the event as a sort of support group as the struggle is universally understood. Kelly Bone is one of the attendants feeling the love as she wrestles with her diagnosis of early-onset Alzheimer’s.

She described how several of her family members have succumbed to the disease and her own case, currently in stage 3, is expected to worsen. However, she expressed nothing but joy and optimism as she strives to live her life to the fullest for as long as she can and appreciate all the loved ones in her life who are backing her every step of the way.

“I have 11 people today that showed up today to walk with me from my neighborhood,” she said. “That means the world is made of people who are supportive and recognize the severity of the situation and are just willing to support me and help me.”

The Alzheimer’s Association reports more than 580,000 people in Florida are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, one of the highest counts in the United States, second only to California. In Sarasota alone, it’s estimated that there are about 23,000 patients.

There is no cure for the disease presently, but the hope is that someday those numbers will wind down to zero.

If you’d like to learn more about Alzheimer’s, you can visit the Alzheimer’s Association website by clicking here or you can call its hotline for any questions or for emotional support at 1-800-272-3900.

