Toys distributed in Port Charlotte to kids impacted by Hurricane Ian

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - It felt like Christmas in October in Port Charlotte on Friday. Kids impacted by hurricane Ian picking out toys.

“I’m very thankful that they have provided something like this for the children,” said Skyla, a Port Charlotte mom. “It brings up their spirit so they won’t be as depressed as they have been, so it’s been a blessing.”

This community and the surrounding areas were hit hard by the hurricane, so this toy distribution bringing lots of joy. The toys arrived by tractor trailer from Reno Nevada, and there are thousands of them and everything imaginable. Ashlee Smith is behind all this with her Ashlee’s Toy Closet non-profit.

“I started the organization when I was 8 after my own house fire and we had a big natural disaster, natural fire in Nevada and it destroyed a lot of homes,” said Smith.

Her organization travels all over the country giving out these donated toys in disaster areas.

“It just makes everybody happier, mental health is just important in trying to rebuild,” said Smith.

This event held at the Association of Realtors in Port Charlotte. They were happy to jump on board with helping to make this happen.

“Ashlee was saying I want to come to Florida, I want to bring toys to Florida,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO for Stellar MLS. “So I stepped up and said lets see what we can do about getting them here, knowing that we have so many realtor organizations and we just want to help the kids.”

“It’s a great opportunity, the kids always get overlooked,” said Sharon Neuhofer, President of Realtors of Punta Gorda Port Charlotte North Port and Desoto. “Parents are always looking at food and shelter and not the fun stuff, the kids need fun stuff.”

Ashlee’s Toy Closet will also be in Fort Myers on Saturday distributing toys.

