SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Powerball provides life-changing money for the person or persons who can win. The latest Power Ball jackpot is worth $ 825 Million dollars. The cash value is $ 410.2 Million dollars. Many people across the Suncoast are investing in tickets looking to win a lottery jackpot and acquire instant general wealth.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.