National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is National Drug Take Back Day! Bradenton Police officers collected expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, located at 2020 59th Street West, on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until Noon. This ongoing program allows the public to return unused prescription medications to a controlled collection system. In doing so, the medications are destroyed without being deposited into our landfills or water system, substantially reducing any potential environmental damage and the chance of the meds becoming a health hazard. Safe disposal of these medications also decreases access to addictive drugs for accidental or intentional misuse.

For more information, please call the Police Department at 941-486-2444.

