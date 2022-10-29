Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Drug Take Back Day
National Drug Take Back Day(KTVF)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is National Drug Take Back Day! Bradenton Police officers collected expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at HCA Florida Blake Hospital, located at 2020 59th Street West, on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. until Noon. This ongoing program allows the public to return unused prescription medications to a controlled collection system. In doing so, the medications are destroyed without being deposited into our landfills or water system, substantially reducing any potential environmental damage and the chance of the meds becoming a health hazard. Safe disposal of these medications also decreases access to addictive drugs for accidental or intentional misuse.

For more information, please call the Police Department at 941-486-2444.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking lanes on U.S. 41 near Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
Should be the next named storm
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch

Latest News

Hundreds of people turned out to Nathan Benderson Park to fight for an end to the disease, many...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises roughly $200k for research
BRADENTON YMCA TRUNK OR TREAT
Bradenton YMCA hosts first ‘Trunk or Treat’
A NORTH ATLANTIC RIGHT WALE
Feds unveil plan to grow wind power while sparing rare whale
graphic
Warm Halloween and a possible tropical storm