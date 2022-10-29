Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Bradenton YMCA hosts first ‘Trunk or Treat’

BRADENTON YMCA TRUNK OR TREAT
BRADENTON YMCA TRUNK OR TREAT(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton YMCA hosted its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event was free to the public and the YMCA was using the opportunity to show prospective members around the facility. The YMCA asked community members to register to decorate their cars and staff members also participated. A dozen cars were handing out candy to kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The event also allowed kids the opportunity to play games to win candy like scooter races.

“In the past, we’ve done fall festivals here at the ‘Y’ that were just huge and so much fun and seeing all the kids in their costumes and this year you know it toned down a little bit and we’re trying something new,” said Bradenton YMCA Membership Director Sue Spiezio.

Spiezio said they had no concerns over cars running out of candy after the community donated quite a bit to the YMCA before the event. One of the cars handing out candy is a member of the YMCA and decorated the car was decorated with an 80′s theme. Alice Daniel, a Bradenton resident, had a disco ball playing 80′s music with neon lights inside the trunk.

“Kids love to dance, and I used to take my boom box in with my disco light and we would have a dance party and they absolutely love it. So, I have a feeling I’ll see a lot of kids out here boog-a-looing,” said Daniel.

Spiezio said the Lakewood Ranch location is also hosting the same event and they plan to do this again next year.

