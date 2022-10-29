Advertise With Us
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Find Our Apps

15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game

A bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Texas was involved in a rollover crash. (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) - Fifteen people, including 12 students, were injured in a rollover crash in Texas.

KLTV reports a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game on Friday rolled over on Highway 294.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the driver lost control of the bus as it entered a curve and ended up rolling over after leaving the road.

Authorities said 12 students, two faculty members, and one infant were on board. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, it was raining at the time of the crash, and standing water was on the roadway.

Copyright 2022 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking lanes on U.S. 41 near Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Traffic moving normally on US 41 NB near Sarasota Memorial Hospital
A Burmese python is held during a safe capture demonstration on June 16, 2022, in Miami. A...
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
Should be the next named storm
Lisa likely to develop in the Caribbean
Pickup hits Bradenton pedestrians; one shoots back, troopers say
Thousands of homes are expected to be built in Lakewood Ranch Southeast.
Sarasota County Commissioners unanimously approve 5,000-home development in Lakewood Ranch

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 59 in South Korea Halloween crowd surge, officials say
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress code ordinance
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say