Warm temperatures in today’s forecast

By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The very weak cold front that brought a few showers to the Suncoast yesterday will lift north as a warm front today and wash out.

In doing so, a more easterly wind will develop, which is a warming wind for us. High pressure will build in and compress surface air, with is also a warming mechanism. Plenty of sunshine can be expected throughout the day, which of course will also heat things up.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid-80s, with “feels like” temperatures approaching the upper 80s. This would make it several degrees above average and one of the warmer days this week.

Over the weekend the temperatures will remain warm, however the winds will stay easterly or northeasterly, transporting moisture from the Atlantic. The days should be sunny and mostly rain free. The nights clear, a bit humid and breezy.

Boaters should watch the Sunday forecast as it is possible that winds may pick up, due to low pressure building in the offshore Atlantic waters and Caribbean waters interacting with high pressure over Florida and another cold front approaching from the west.

