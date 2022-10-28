Smaller version of popular chalk festival happening in Sarasota this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of the world’s greatest artists are in Sarasota this week doing what they do best, creating masterpieces.

“I’m doing a figure that’s sitting in a yoga position and it’s going to be floating and you can sit next to it and do yoga poses,” said Ruben Poncia, an artist from the Netherlands.

Poncia’s work and the work of the other artists are being done with paint on a canvas this year. Because of damage at the Venice airport from Hurricane Ian, which is the chalk festival’s home, a much smaller version of the event is taking place in Burns Square. There wasn’t enough time to get the proper permits to allow chalk on pavement.

“If it didn’t have to happen in such a quick period of time, it wouldn’t be disappointing at all,” said Denise Kowal, Founder of the Chalk Festival. “It’s just that you’re trying to stop the movement of a big event and move forward with another one, it’s challenging.”

Kowal says another big change to this year’s chalk festival is going from around 200 artists to 25 artists. She and so many others are happy that they are still able to put this on.

“I think keeping things cultural and having people do something artistically exciting, I think it’s so important,” said Kowal.

The artists agree. Even though they say it is a little different having to paint instead of using chalk, they are thrilled to be able to showcase their talents.

“I’m very happy the festival has found a way to do it anyway, different location, different setting but we’re doing something,” said Poncia.

You can check out the Chalk Festival for Free this Sunday at Burns Square in Sarasota from 10am - 5pm. These works of art will also be on display on Monday at the Ringling Museum.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.